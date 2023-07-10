Yanick Turcotte Returns for 2023-24 Season

July 10, 2023







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Yanick Turcotte for the 2023-24 season.

Turcotte, 27, returns to the Thunder after playing in 27 games this past season before suffering a season-ending injury. The Quebec native recorded two goals, three assists and 71 penalty minutes for Adirondack in the 2022-23 campaign.

"We are excited to announce the return of Yanick Turcotte," said head coach Pete MacArthur. "Turcotte proved himself to be an impactful player during his sample viewing last season and we look forward to him being an even bigger momentum changer for our team in 2023-24."

Prior to joining the Thunder last season, the 6-foot-0, 195-pound forward suited up for the American Hockey League's Bridgeport Sound Tigers and ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays and Worcester Railers. In 150 regular-season ECHL games, Turcotte has 29 points and 608 minutes in penalties.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

