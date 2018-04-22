Walleye Announce Round 2 Playoff Schedule

TOLEDO, OH - Your Toledo Walleye will face the Fort Wayne Komets in the Central Division Finals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Round two begins on Saturday, April 28.

Toledo and Fort Wayne will play a best of seven series in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with Game 1 and Game 2 at the Huntington Center Arena, before heading to Fort Wayne for two games. If needed, game 5 will be held in Toledo, game 6 at Fort Wayne and game 7 in Toledo.

DIVISION FINALS: Best-of-Seven Series vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Game 1: Saturday, April 28 at 7:35 p.m. | Walleye vs. Fort Wayne Komets | (GAME C)

Game 2: Sunday, April 29 at 5:15 p.m. | Walleye vs. Fort Wayne Komets | (GAME D)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. | Walleye at Fort Wayne Komets

Game 4: Friday, May 4 at 8 p.m. | Walleye at Fort Wayne Komets

Game 5 (if necessary): Saturday, May 5 at 7:35 p.m. | Walleye vs. Fort Wayne Komets |(GAME E)

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. | Walleye at Fort Wayne Komets

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 9 at 7:35 p.m. | Walleye vs. Fort Wayne Komets | (GAME F)

The Walleye are 2-5-1-0 overall against the Komets, 2-2-0 at home and 0-3-1 on the road..

The Playoffs are here. Win or Go Home. Get your tickets now online at www.toledowalleye.com/playoffs or by calling the box office at 419-725-9255.

All playoff games, home and away, will be broadcast live on BCSN and Fox Sports Radio 1230 WCWA. WALLEYE WATCH PARTY: Fleetwood's Tap Room is the place to be when the Walleye hit the road in pursuit of the Kelly Cup. Watch every minute of the action on the giant 10-foot viewing screen!

In addition to the Walleye TV and radio broadcasts, fans can watch the Walleye broadcast on ECHL.TV's streaming video webcast, powered by Neulion. Fans can visit ECHL.TV, click on team pass, create an account and then enter GOWALLEYE18 in the promo code area. Live streaming is offered to our fans courtesy of Huntington Bank, ProMedica, Wendy's and Bud Light.

