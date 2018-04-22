Cyclones Season Comes to An End Following Game 5 Loss

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones dropped a 4-2 decision to the Ft. Wayne Komets in Game 5 of the Divisional Semifinals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Sunday afternoon. The Komets won the best-of-seven series, 4 games to 1. Forwards Shawn O'Donnell and Justin Vaive netted the goals for the Cyclones.

After the Komets took a 1-0 lead after the first on a goal from forward Artur Tyanulin, the Cyclones evened the game up midway through the second when O'Donnell won a puck battle on the right boards and threw a shot that deflected off the glove of Komets goaltender Michael Houser and in to pull Cincinnati level, 1-1. The Cyclones were not done and took a 2-1 lead with seven seconds left in the frame when Vaive finished off a 2-on-1 with defenseman Arvin Atwal to give the 'Clones the edge heading into the third.

The Cyclones continued to pressure in the third, however just past the halfway mark of the frame, Komets defenseman Jason Binkley lit the lamp to tie the game, 2-2. Ft. Wayne regained the lead roughly four minutes later when forward Phelix Martineau lit the lamp for the third time in the series to put the Komets on top, 3-2.

The Cyclones had a late push and received some quality scoring chances in the final minutes, however defenseman Cody Sol iced the game with an empty-netter with just over a minute remaining to propel the Komets to the 4-2 win, and advance them to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Cyclones were outshot, 30-18 on the afternoon, with goaltender Jonas Johansson stopping 26 in the loss.

The 2017-18 season has come to a close, and the march towards 2018 First Face-off is ON! The Cincinnati Cyclones want to thank you for all of your support this past season, and invite you to stay tuned in the coming weeks and months for information on tickets and promotions for the 2018-18 season, great offseason events like Concrete Clones, player signings, and MORE!

