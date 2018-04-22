Americans Look to Close-Out Series with Idaho Tonight

Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, look to close-out their Mountain Division Semifinal Series against Idaho tonight at home at 6:05 pm. The Americans lead the Best of Seven Series 3-1.

The Americans won the first three games of the series with Idaho claiming Game 4 on Friday night. The first period has been the key for Allen this postseason, scoring seven times in the opening frame. Allen has scored the first goal of the game in all four games of the series.

"That has been a big key for us," said Americans forward JC Campagna, speaking on the broadcast on Friday night. "We know getting off to a fast start can dictate the way the game is played."

Campagna has scored in back to back games and is tied for the team lead in goals with two. Campagna and Bryan Moore are both on a two-game point streak. Americans Captain Joel Chouinard is off to a great start in the postseason leading the team in plus/minus with a +8.

"This team is playing with a lot of confidence right now," said Joel Chouinard. "We've put Friday's game behind us and our looking ahead to Game 5."

Americans Rookie Forward Braylon Shmyr, is off to a fast start this postseason with four points in four games (2 goals and 2 assists). Shmyr is tied for third among all rookies in points in the playoffs.

The Americans power play has been the one area that needs improvement. Allen is 1 for 13 with the man-advantage this series. That ranks next to last in the league in the playoffs. Only South Carolina is worse at 0 for 18.

Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads, Allen leads the Best of 7 series 3-1

Game 1: Americans 3 @ Idaho 2 F

Game 2: Americans 5 @ Idaho 4 F

Game 3: Idaho 3 @ Americans 5 F

Game 4: Idaho 2 @ Americans 1 F

Game 5: Idaho @ Americans - Sunday, April 22nd @ 6:05pm ?" Allen Event Center

Game 6: Americans @ Idaho - Tuesday, April 24th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho*

Game 7: Americans @ Idaho - Wednesday, April 25th @ 8:10pm - Boise, Idaho*

* If Necessary

Americans Next Home Game

Allen Americans vs. Idaho Steelheads Game 5

Sunday, April 22nd 6:05 pm

Venue: Allen Event Center

