Komets Eliminate Cincinnati, Advance to Round 2 vs Toledo

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets doubled-up the Cyclones 4-2 at Cincinnati Sunday in game 5 of the Central division semifinals and eliminated Cincinnati 4 games to 1 in the best-of-seven first-round series to advance to round 2 against the Toledo Walleye.

The Komets rallied from a 2-1 deficit with three unanswered goals late in the third period from Jason Binkley, Phelix Martineau and Cold Sol in a span of 6:11 to take the win and advance to the second round series for the fifth straight season. Fort Wayne Goaltender Michael Houser earned the win making 16 saves on 18 shots.

The Walleye eliminated the Indy Fuel in four straight games in its first round series. Toledo will have home-ice advantage in the second round best-of-seven series which begins at Huntington Center in downtown Toledo Saturday, April 28 at 7:35pm. Game 2 of the series is slated for Sunday, April 29 at 5:15pm at Toledo.

The Komets/Walleye Kelly Cup playoff series switches to Fort Wayne for games 3 and 4 on Wednesday, May 2 at 7:30pm and Friday, May 4 at 8pm.

If necessary, game 5 will be held at Toledo, game 6 in Fort Wayne and game 7 at Toledo.

2018 ECHL KELLY CUP CENTRAL DIVISION FINALS

FORT WAYNE KOMETS VS TOLEDO WALLEYE

Best-of-seven series

Game 1- Saturday, April 28........... Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm

Game 2- Sunday, April 29............. Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15pm

Game 3- Wednesday, May 2......... Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm

Game 4- Friday, May 4.................. Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8:00pm

Game 5- Saturday, May 5............. Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm*

Game 6- Tuesday, May 8.............. Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm*

Game 7- Wednesday, May 9......... Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm*

*If necessary.

All games on WOWO AM 1190, FM 107.5 and streaming live at www.komets.com.

Tickets for the Komets' home playoff game 3 of the second-round series against Toledo are now on sale. Tickets for game 4 of the series will go on sale Tuesday at 10am at the Coliseum ticket office. Season tickets for 2018-19 are also on sale a the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

