Game Day Storylines - Game 5, Mountain Division Semifinals

The Idaho Steelheads aim to send their first-round U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoff series back to Boise on Sunday night, when they again must stave off elimination against the Allen Americans at Allen Event Center. The Steelheads prolonged the series on Friday night in Allen with a 2-1 win, improving their record this year at Allen Event Center (regular season and playoffs) to 3-2-1.

The Americans struck first in Game 4, with rookie JC Campagna giving Allen a 1-0 lead for the fourth time in the series. Idaho responded late in the second and early in the third, with Brady Brassart tying the game with his first of the playoffs and Steve McParland putting the Steelheads in front on the power play with his second of the series. Philippe Desrosiers made 27 saves to earn the win, outdueling Allen goaltender Jake Paterson.

Getting a Reaction...

The Steelheads came from behind to win in Game 4 thanks in part to retaliatory penalties taken by the Allen Americans, who negated a power play of their own with a penalty after the whistle and twice put the Steelheads on the man-advantage. With a delayed penalty for cross-checking on Jefferson Dahl pending in the second period, Zach Pochiro responded with a cross-check of his own, turning an Allen power play instead into a 4-on-4 situation. Brady Brassart would tie the game during the 4-on-4. In the final minute of the second, Bryan Moore was penalized for roughing after he threw a punch after the whistle. Steve McParland would give Idaho its first lead of the series on the ensuing power play.

Fit to Kill...

The Steelheads power play came through in Game 4 with Steve McParland's tally, giving Idaho power play goals in three of four games in the series. The penalty kill has been the most impressive of Idaho's special teams units, killing off 12 of 13 Allen power plays with Alex Guptill's 5-on-3 goal in Game 3 the lone exception. Prior to the post-season, the Steelheads had killed 19 consecutive penalties to finish the season ranked ninth in the league shorthanded. In 14 games against the Americans, regular season and playoffs, Idaho's penalty kill is clicking at 85.7 percent. The Americans did score four power play goals against Idaho on November 11th for the highest total surrendered to an opponent this year.

Silencing Young Guns...

The Americans have not only scored the first goal of the game in each of the series' four contests, but it has been a rookie that has struck the first blow each time. Braylon Shmyr, with nine games of pro experience prior to the series, scored the first goal in Game 1 and Game 3. Jared Bethune, also with nine games coming in, scored the first goal of Game 2 and JC Campagna opened the scoring in Game 4. Rookies have scored six of Allen's 14 goals in the series and combined for ten points.

Idaho Leaders Americans Leaders

Goals: Three players (2) Goals: Five players (2)

Assists: Faust (4) Assists: Chouinard (3)

Points: Three players (4) Points: Shmyr/Makowski (4)

Plus/Minus: Parizek (+2) Plus/Minus: Chouinard (+8)

Power Play Goals: Three players (1) Power Play Goals: Guptill (1)

Goals-Against Average: Desrosiers (2.05) Goals-Against Average: Paterson (2.77)

