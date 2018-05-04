Walleye Announce 2018-19 Home Schedule

May 4, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





TOLEDO, OH- ECHL Commissioner Brian McKenna recently said in a letter to Toledo fans, "we recognize something special is happening in Toledo."

28 out of 36 Regular season sellouts. NEW WALLEYE RECORD

273,613 Regular single-season attendance. NEW WALLEYE RECORD

"Toledo continues to raise the bar... the ECHL looks forward to being part of Toledo's bright future."

Let's do it again for the 2018-19 season.

Your Toledo Walleye will open their 10th season downtown at the Huntington Center on Saturday, October 27 against division rival Fort Wayne Komets. Get your cowbells ready!

Thirty-three of the 36 home games will be played on Friday (11), Saturday (14) or Sunday (8). The Walleye will host two School Celebration Days, on Thursday, November 15 and Wednesday, December 5. A record number of students, 12,286, attend the two school games in 2017-18.

The Walleye will face Brampton on Black Friday, November 23 and host two games between Christmas and New Year- Brampton on December 27 and Fort Wayne on December 30.

Then in January, to celebrate Toledo's 10th Anniversary season, the first-ever All-Star Weekend presented by ProMedica, will be hosted in Toledo from January 18 - 21. The team will play Fort Wayne on Sunday, January 20, followed by the All-Star Classic on Monday, January 21.

The Walleye have several back-to-back home series this upcoming season when the take on Idaho in November, Rapid City in January and Indy in February. The team closes their regular home season on Friday, April 6, against Brampton.

All games begin at 7:15 p.m. with the exception of School Celebration Days which feature a 10:30 a.m. start and Sunday games at 5:15 p.m, with the exception of December 30, which has a 7:15 p.m. start time.

2018-19 FINatics Game Plan Memberships- the exclusive club for Walleye season ticket holders-- are on sale now. Single game tickets and the Walleye promotional schedule will be released at a later date. Visit FINatics membership headquarters for more information and to order your Game Plan today.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 4, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.