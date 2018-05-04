Playoff Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

South Division Finals - Game 4 - Florida leads series 3-0

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (4-3) face an uphill battle as they look to avoid elimination at the hands of the Florida Everblades (7-0).

DO OR DIE: Orlando will look to do what only two other ECHL postseason clubs have done before - the 2010 Cincinnati Cyclones rallied to defeat the Reading Royals in the American Conference Finals, and the 2018 Idaho Steelheads overcame a 3-0 deficit in the opening round against the Allen Americans. The Solar Bears sport a lifetime 2-3 record when facing elimination in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

SCORE FIRST: A key to victory for the Solar Bears will be getting the first goal of the game. Orlando has posted a 3-0 record in the postseason when scoring first. The Solar Bears were 21-4-2-1 when scoring first during the regular season.

CONTAIN MCCARRON: Another key to victory tonight will be shutting down Everblades forward John McCarron. The third-year pro leads Florida with seven points in three games during the series.

SOLAR BEARS 2018 PLAYOFF LEADERS

POINTS: Dupuy & Fejes - 4

GOALS: Fejes - 3

ASSISTS: Valleau - 3

+/-: Zimmerman - +4

PIM: Monfredo - 34

SHOTS: Perry - 20

SHOOTING %: Piccinich - 40%

GAME-WINNING GOALS: Fejes - 2

STREAKS:

J.J. Piccinich - 3-game point streak (2g-1a)

AFFILIATE NOTES: The Toronto Marlies opened the North Division Finals with a 6-4 win over the Syracuse Crunch last night to take a 1-0 series lead. Game 2 is set for Saturday at 4 p.m.

NEXT GAME: If necessary, Game 5 of the South Division Finals will be held at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m.

PLAYOFF TICKETS: The Solar Bears are battling the Florida Everblades in the South Division Finals of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Coors Light, and will host the following games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center:

Game 4 - Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

Game 5 - Sunday, May 6 at 1:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Tickets for the second round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now - fans can purchase tickets starting at $18 through the Amway Center box office or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

