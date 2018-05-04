Bowman's overtime goal eliminates Steelheads

Boise, ID - Drayson Bowman scored the only goal of Game 4 on Thursday night at CenturyLink Arena, a deflection past Philippe Desrosiers in overtime to give the Colorado Eagles a 1-0 victory over the Idaho Steelheads. With the win, the Eagles advanced to the Western Conference Final for the second straight season, while the Steelheads' season came to an end.

Philippe Desrosiers had stopped 34 shots before Bowman's third goal of the playoffs trickled over the goal line at 13:32 of overtime. The game served as the last ever meeting between the Steelheads and Eagles, with Colorado set to join the American Hockey League next season.

Matt Garbowsky held a clearing attempt at the left point in the Idaho zone, firing a cross-ice feed to Ryan Harrison at the right circle. Harrison fanned on his one-time attempt, the puck rolling into the blue paint where Bowman could fight off defenseman Eric Sweetman to bank the puck off Desrosiers' skate and in.

It was the second 1-0 overtime win for the Eagles in the series, after Collin Bowman had scored the overtime winner for the Eagles in Game 1.

[Connor Chatham, 5/3; Lisa Jordan] The Steelheads were silenced by goaltender Joe Cannata for the second time in the series, as Cannata earned his fourth career playoff shutout with 47 saves. The Steelheads were shut out twice in the series after being shut out just once during the regular season, back on October 21st.

The Steelheads threatened multiple times in overtime with eight shots, but Cannata stopped Max French from the slot and then robbed Tommy Thompson on a one-timer from the right circle.

The Steelheads were unable to convert on the power play, going 0-for-4 and failing to score on the man-advantage early in overtime.

The Steelheads' season ends in the second round of the U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, the first time since 2014 the Steelheads reached the second round. The Steelheads' rivalry with the Eagles comes to an end with Idaho sporting a regular-season record of 38-21-8 all-time against the Eagles and with both teams winning two playoff series. The Steelheads eliminated the Eagles in the first round in 2013 and 2014, and the Eagles eliminated the Steelheads in the first round in 2017 and in this year's second round.

STEELHEADS STATS: Philippe Desrosiers: 34 saves on 35 shots Power Play: 0-for-4 Penalty Kill: 5-for-5

CENTURYLINK THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Drayson Bowman COL

2. Joe Cannata COL

3. Philippe Desrosiers IDH

COORS LIGHT OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE GAME Drayson Bowman: Overtime-winning goal

PLAY OF THE GAME: It took a broken play to beat Philippe Desrosiers in Game 4. After several spectacular saves throughout the evening, Ryan Harrison's fanned one-timer navigated its way to the front of the net and onto the blade of Drayson Bowman for a slow trickler over the goal line and the final goal at CenturyLink Arena for the season.

