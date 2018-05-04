Cannata's 47-Save Shutout Completes Eagles Sweep of Steelheads

BOISE, ID. - Eagles goaltender Joe Cannata stopped all 47 shots he faced for his second shutout of the postseason, while forward Drayson Bowman netted the game-winning goal 13:32 into overtime as Colorado defeated the Idaho Steelheads 1-0 in Game Four on Thursday. The win completes the Eagles four-game sweep over the Steelheads and punches Colorado's ticket to the Western Conference Finals for the second straight season.

After a scoreless first period that saw both teams go 0-for 1 on the power play, the two teams would again be led by their goaltenders in the second period. Cannata and Idaho's Phillipe Desrosiers both headed to the second intermission with a clean scoresheet, as Idaho outshot Colorado 24-19 through the first two periods of play.

The third period would see the Eagles and Steelheads each earn multiple opportunities on the power-play, including a 5-on-3 man-advantage for Idaho. However, it would again be the netminders and penalty kill units who would flourish, as the two teams would head to overtime with no score on the board for the second time in the series.

Cannata would make three dramatic saves in overtime, which would setup Ryan Harrison's one-timer from the right circle that would rebound into the crease, allowing Bowman would steer it across the goal line for the win.

Desrosiers finished the night stopping 34 of the 35 shots he faced. Colorado went 0-for-5 on the power play, but went a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. The Eagles now wait to begin the Western Conference Finals, as they will face the winner of the series between the Toledo Walleye and Fort Wayne Komets in the third round.

