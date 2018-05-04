ECHL Transactions - May 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 4, 2018:

Florida:

Add Matt Berry, F activated from reserve

Delete Clark Seymour, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Justin MacDonald, F activated from reserve

Delete Dennis Kravchenko, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Zach Nastasiuk, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Barnes, F placed on reserve

