ECHL Transactions - May 4
May 4, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 4, 2018:
Florida:
Add Matt Berry, F activated from reserve
Delete Clark Seymour, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Justin MacDonald, F activated from reserve
Delete Dennis Kravchenko, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Zach Nastasiuk, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Barnes, F placed on reserve
