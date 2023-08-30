Walleye Add High-Scoring Forward Orrin Centazzo

August 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and forward Orrin Centazzo have agreed to terms for the 2023-2024 season.

Centazzo, a native of Marwayne, Alberta, has spent each of the last two years with the Newfoundland Growlers in which he has posted 1.08 points-per-game (97 in 90 games) while playing to a plus-54 rating. This past season, he picked up 46 points (21G, 25A) in 39 games with the Growlers while collecting another assist in 15 games with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. In his first professional season, the 23-year-old collected 51 points (28G, 23A) over 51 games for Newfoundland during the 2021-2022 season. Over two playoff runs with the Growlers, Centazzo has 29 points (13G, 16A) in 34 contests.

Prior to turning professional, Centazzo spent five years in the WHL between Everett and Kamloops, totaling 260 games played, 84 goals, 100 assists, and 116 penalty minutes with a plus-35 rating. In the 2019-2020 season, he set career-bests with 44 goals, 37 assists and 81 points.

The puck drops on the 2023-24 Walleye season on Saturday, October 21 in Kalamazoo. Opening Weekend is Friday, November 3 (vs. Reading) and Saturday, November 4 (vs. Indy). Click here for the entire 2023- 24 schedule. Tickets for all home games are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.