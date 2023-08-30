Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Todd Goehring for 2023-24 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Todd Goehring to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Goehring, 26, signs in Worcester as a rookie coming out of Sacred Heart University. Goehring spent five seasons playing NCAA Division I hockey for the Pioneers, amassing 56 points (27-29-56) in 150 games played. The Wayside, NJ native signed with the Atlanta Gladiators for six games in 22-23 following his final year at SHU, recording two penalty minutes.

"Todd brings a lot of energy and has the ability to produce quality offense," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "We're looking forward to seeing his game develop here in Worcester."

Prior to playing collegiate hockey, Goehring split time in juniors between the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League, and New Jersey Junior Titans and Springfield Jr. Blues of the North American Hockey League. In 103 juniors games, the 5'11", 154lb forward scored 70 points (25-45-70).

"I'm very excited to get things started in Worcester," Goehring said. From everything that I've seen, the Railers are a top tier organization. I'm very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it."

The Railers have announced eighteen players officially signed for the 2023-24 season as Goehring joins Ryan Verrier, Andrei Bakanov, John Copeland, Zach White, Quinn Ryan, Christian Evers, Brendan Robbins, Mike Higgins, Blake Christensen, Blade Jenkins, Max Johnson, Nick Fea, Artyom Kulakov, Anthony Callin, Keeghan Howdeshell, Adam Goodsir, and Anthony Repaci as the eighteen signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

