Icemen Sign Brothers Garret & Logan Cockerill

August 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with veteran defenseman Garret Cockerill and forward Logan Cockerill.

Garret Cockerill, 29, returns for a third season in Jacksonville after recording 13 points (2g, 11a) in 39 games played last season. Cockerill was also a sound shutdown performer in 12 playoff games with the Icemen last spring. Cockerill initially played for the Icemen during the 2018-2019 season collecting 14 points in 40 games. The 6-0, 210-pound defenseman has totaled 124 points (25g, 99a) in 265 career ECHL games split between the Icemen, Reading Royals, Tulsa Oilers and Kalamazoo Wings. Cockerill has also registered 19 points in 56 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters from 2017-2019. Prior to his professional career, the Brighton, Michigan resident played four seasons at Northeastern University where he totaled 84 points (19g, 65a) from 2014-2018, while winning a Hockey East championship in 2016.

Logan Cockerill, 24, joins the Icemen after registering 14 points (7g, 7a) in 31 games overseas in Sweden last season while playing for BIK Karlskoga. Prior to last year, the 5-9. 174-pound forward played five collegiate seasons at Boston University where he accumulated 57 points (24g, 33a) in 134 career games. Cockerill also served as captain for two seasons with the Terriers, while winning a Hockey-East Championship in 2018. In 2017, Cockerill won a gold medal with Team USA in the U18 World Junior Championships.

The following is a complete list of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season:

Ivan Chukarov (D)

Garret Cockerill (D)

Mackenzie Dwyer (D)

Victor Hadfield (D)

Julian Kislin (D)

Jacob Panetta (D)

Chays Ruddy (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Jack Van Boekel (D)

Luke Bignell (F)

Easton Brodzinski (F)

Logan Cockerill (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Brendan Harris (F)

Matheson Iacopelli (F)

Nick Isaacson (F)

Derek Lodermeier (F)

Craig Martin (F)

Carson MacKinnon (F)

Dominick Mersch (F)

Garrett Van Wyhe (F)

Matt Vernon (G)

The Icemen open the 2023-24 season at home against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, October 21. Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.