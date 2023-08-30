Chase Zieky Returns to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced the signing of forward Chase Zieky on Wednesday, returning to the club for a second season. Zieky joined the Mariners in February of 2023, and was very productive in a 23-game stint through the end of the season.

A native of Avon, CT, Zieky played for three different ECHL teams last season, suiting up for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Wheeling Nailers before he traded to the Mariners on the final day of January. Zieky's acquisition completed a future considerations trade which originally sent forward Josh McKechney to Wheeling in November of 2022.

Zieky made his Mariners debut on February 3rd, 2023 at Newfoundland, and scored his first goal the following the day. His best stretch came in the month of March, when he boasted a five-game point streak from March 8th - March 18th, a span in which he posted eight points (4 goals, 4 assists). In total, Zieky would score seven goals, adding seven assists in 23 games for Maine. His final combined ECHL totals in 2022-23 were 14 goals and 12 assists in 46 games between the three teams.

In addition to Maine, Greenville and Wheeling, The 27-year-old Zieky has also played for the Idaho Steelheads, skating in 38 games for them in his rookie season of 2021-22. Before turning pro, he played NCAA Division I hockey at Providence College and Rensselaer Polytechnic (RPI).

"I'm very excited to be back in Maine for this upcoming season," said Zieky. "I had so much fun playing here for the second half of last year and loved everything about Portland, as well as the guys in the locker room. We have a great core group here, I'm excited to get back and get this year started up." Zieky is the 11th player to be announced on the 2023-24 Mariners roster, which can be viewed here.

The Mariners kick off their fifth ECHL season on October 20th, 2023 in Trois-Rivieres, QC against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, with the home opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union on Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, also against the Lions. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in October.

