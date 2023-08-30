Exciting Changes Coming to WesBanco Arena this Season

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers and WesBanco Arena have announced a plethora new and exciting changes to the fan experience for the 2023-24 season.

Food and beverage options will continue to grow in both quality and variety, thanks to the installation of a brand-new full-service kitchen at WesBanco Arena. Fans will be able to sink their teeth into delicious new menu items, while still being able to enjoy their traditional stadium favorites. As the offerings expand, so too are the locations to be able to enjoy the new cuisine, as a full-service bar will be open to the public on ice level in the Beer Garden of the arena.

The north end of WesBanco Arena will have a different look and feel to it this coming season, as there will be more and expansive premium seating options. Since being installed in 2015, loge boxes have been some of the most sought after seats for fans to enjoy. This year, there will be 22 additional ALL INCLUSIVE loge boxes, located in sections 301, 327, and 328. Each box will have seating for four, and will have food and beverage included with the tickets.

In-game fan experiences will also feature fun new twists in 2023-24. The Nailers will be utilizing an interactive app called Cue Live to make the best fans in sports part of the show every night. Fans will be able to participate in games, contests, trivia, light shows, and more all from the comforts of their seats, while having the opportunity to win great prizes. Additionally, as the old saying goes, "Where there's smoke, there's fire." Fans have seen the fire for years during the team introduction, but now comes the smoke with the installation of four CO2 cannons on the corners of the jumbotron. Smoke will shoot off when the Nailers take the ice, score goals, and win games.

Fan safety is a major priority for both the Nailers and WesBanco Arena, which leads to enhancements in that department as well. All fans will pass through a walk-through metal detector upon entering the facility. Additionally, only clear bags or bags measuring 12" X 12" X 6" will be permitted, with all bags being checked upon admittance. Due to the extra time expected for fan entry, doors will be opening ten minutes earlier for all home games. This means doors at 6:00 for a 7:10 game and doors at 3:00 for 4:10 games.

Season members will continue to be permitted earlier entry than the general public, as their doors will open 15 minutes prior to the main doors (5:45 for a 7:10 game, 2:45 for a 4:10 game). The season member entrance will once again be located to the right of the box office. To assist with the new changes and as a thanks to their loyalty, all season members will be receiving a clear Nailers bag as a gift for the 2023-24 season. Season members will receive an additional gift in December.

Season memberships, partial plans, group tickets, and individual tickets are all available for the 2023-24 season, and can be purchased by calling (304) 234-GOAL or by visiting wheelingnailers.com. The 32nd season of Wheeling Nailers Hockey begins with a road game on Saturday, October 21st against the Cincinnati Cyclones, while the home season starts on Saturday, November 4th at 7:10 against the Reading Royals, starring chainsaw juggler Mad Chad. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

