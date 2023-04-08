Walking Cabrera Walks It off on Opening Night

With one out in the 11th inning, Walking Cabrera sent all 2,131 fans in attendance home happy with a walk-off single, giving the Sox a 4-3 victory on Opening Night. Kelvin Nunez picked up the win out of the bullpen.

Everett would eventually take the lead in the seventh inning, when Mariners top prospect Harry Ford singled to centerfield, but the Sox were unable to hold the lead when the Emeralds scored an unearned run in the eighth inning.

The teams exchanged runs again in the 10th inning, as Ford came up with a clutch single once again, scoring Clase for the third time in the game.

Despite giving up a triple on the first pitch of the game, Juan Mercedes calmed down and allowed only one run in 6.0 innings while striking out nine.

