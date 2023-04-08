Gajownik Secures First Managerial Win in Hops' 7-3 Victory

PASCO, Wash. --- The top of the Hillsboro order was all over the bases Friday night as the Hops defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-3 on a breezy night at Geza Stadium in Pasco, giving new manager Ronnie Gajownik her first win.

With the game tied 3-3 in the fifth, leadoff batter Wilderd Patino led off with a bunt single to spark a four-run, game-winning rally as the Hops batted around in the frame. One night after the speedy center fielder struck out four times, Patino reached base five times, going 3-for-3 with two runs and three stolen bases. Number two hitter Kevin Graham was a constant presence on the bags as well, reaching four times on an infield single, two walks and a hit batsman.

Hugh Fisher (1-0) picked up the win in relief of starting pitcher Spencer Giesting. The Hops handed Giesting a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and the hard-throwing lefty fanned the Tri-City side before running into trouble in second, surrendering a two-out, bases-clearing triple to number nine hitter Straton Podares, departing the game after his third walk of the second inning.

The Hillsboro pitching staff was wild again, issuing nine walks a night after walking ten and hitting one. But the lefty Fisher, who battled wildness all season with the Hops in 2022, was very sharp in his first 2023 outing. After retiring the final batter of the second inning, the 6-6 Vanderbilt southpaw added two more scoreless, hitless frames, fanning three.

Hillsboro jumped on Tri-City reliever Brent Killam (0-1) in the fifth. After Patino's bunt hit down the third base line, the Venezuelan speedster raced to third base on a throwing error that put Graham aboard. One out later, catcher J.J. D'Orazio delivered his second RBI single of the game with a liner to right. With two outs and the bases juiced, Jacen Roberson beat an infield shift with a bounder past shortstop for a 2-RBI single, giving the Hops a 7-3 lead.

D'Orazio had two hits and a walk for the second consecutive night, driving in a pair with one run scored. Six Hops pitchers combined to strike out 13 batters, while walking nine with two hit batters.

Hops manager Ronnie Gajownik, who attracted national media attention this week as the second-ever female pro baseball manager and the first above Low-A ball, picked up her first win as the Hops evened their season record at 1-1.

Hillsboro and Tri-City wrap up their three-game opening set Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on Rip City Radio 620 AM. The Hops open the home schedule Tuesday night, April 11 against the Seattle Mariners' Northwest League affiliate Everett AquaSox, who walked off with a 4-3, 11-inning win over the Eugene Emeralds in their season-opener Friday night.

