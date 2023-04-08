Saturday's C's Games Rained Out

VANCOUVER, BC - The Vancouver Canadians and Spokane Indians (Rockies) have been washed out of their season-opening doubleheader at Nat Bailey Stadium on Saturday. One game will be made up Sunday, April 9 as part of a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 1:05 p.m.

The teams will play two seven-inning games, with the second game beginning approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first.

Recent Toronto Blue Jays trade acquisition and their #9 prospect Adam Macko - a native of Stony Plain, AB and Vancouver - will start game one while MLB.com's #11 Blue Jays prospect Dahian Santos is slated for the second tilt.

Fans with paid tickets and/or parking passes for today's game can use those tickets as undated vouchers which can be redeemed through the Box Office for another game during the 2023 season, based on availability. Please contact the Box Office by calling 604-872-5232 or in person at Nat Bailey Stadium (4601 Ontario St).

To learn more about the 2023 Rainout Policy, CLICK HERE. For further questions or concerns relating to today's rain out, please email [email protected]

