April 8, 2023 - Everett AquaSox News Release







Saturday's First Pitch ls 4:05 PM

Opening Weekend Continues!

"Someone once said that you don't grip a baseball, a baseball grips you. It fills our days and brightens our nights. Over the course of the season, and the span of a lifetime. We share a hope, drama, and joy. It brings us all closer together, nine innings at a time. It's the game we live, it's the game we love. Welcome back baseball, welcome back" - Dave Niehaus

The loyal and loud AquaSox fans who stayed to the very end last night witnessed what we always talk about here in Everett - the AquaSox put the Fun in Funko Field! With one out in the 11th inning, Walking Cabrera sent all 2,131 fans in attendance home happy with a walk-off single, giving the Sox the 4-3 victory on Opening Night!

The weekend fun continues today with a special 4:05 start time, Reid Morgan gets the start on the mound for Everett.

Fans in attendance today will receive a 2023 Magnet Schedule thanks to our new pizza partner, Pizza Hut, while supplies last.

On Easter Sunday, all kids 12 and under are invited to come out for a special pre-game Easter Egg Hunt starting at 3:30 PM on the football field. Don't forget that Kids Run the Bases after every Sunday home game, presented by Port of Subs.

Sunday is also our first BECU Family Night of the year. Come out and enjoy $7.00 Field Reserved tickets (limit 8 per person), while supplies last.

