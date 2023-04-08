Hops Pour Bitter Brew for Dust Devils

The Hillsboro Hops (1-1) turned the tables on the Tri-City Dust Devils (1-1) Friday night, making the home side pay for walks and errors in a 7-3 victory for the visitors at Gesa Stadium.

A quick start powered Hillsboro into the lead in their first at-bat. CF Wilderd Patiño, coming off an 0-4 night with 4 Ks in the opener, walked to lead off the game. RF Kevin Graham was struck by a pitch from Tri-City starter Connor Van Scoyoc, putting two on with no one out.

An error, an RBI single by C J.J. D'Orazio and a passed ball later, the Hops led 3-0.

The Dust Devils would wait an inning to answer, tying the game on one swing in the bottom of the 2nd. C Straton Podaras stung a line drive to deep right-center, just out of the reach of a diving Patiño, that scored 1B Christian Sepulveda, DH Joe Stewart and LF Osmy Gregorio and tied the game at 3-3.

Van Scoyoc settled in from there in his High-A debut, retiring his last seven hitters to give Tri-City four solid innings. He gave up only two hits, striking out five and keeping it a 3-3 game to the 5th inning.

In the 5th the Hops would break out again, this time for four runs. Patiño again reached to lead off the inning, this time on a bunt single that was part of a 3 for 3 night with two walks. Graham reached on an error which allowed Patiño to scoot to third.

A wild pitch from Dust Devils reliever Brent Killam (0-1) allowed Patiño to score, giving Hillsboro a 4-3 lead. D'Orazio then grounded a ball up the middle through a drawn-in infield to make it a 5-3 Hops advantage, and LF Jacen Roberson provided the visitors breathing room with a two-run single to left for the 7-3 final score, giving Hops manager Ronnie Gajownik her first win as the Hillsboro skipper.

Tri-City SS Adrian Placencia again showed his on-base skills, walking three times on the night. Also, 1B Christian Sepulveda had a good night in his 2023 debut, going 2 for 4 and reaching three times, and CF D'Shawn Knowles got his first hit of the season.

On the mound Dust Devils relievers Willian Suarez, Nick Mondak and Kelvin Caceres each started their 2023 seasons with scoreless relief outings. Caceres pitched the 9th inning in his High-A debut, while Suarez made his Angels organizational debut by getting four outs to finish both the 5th and 6th innings.

The rubber match of the season-opening three-game series between the Dust Devils and the Hops takes place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at Gesa Stadium, with the game broadcast beginning at 6:10 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app. Righty Bryce Osmond makes his pro debut for Tri-City, countered by righty Marcos Tineo for Hillsboro.

There will also be a postgame fireworks show to cap off the opening series, presented by Yoke's Fresh Market.

Tickets for Saturday's game are on sale now, with special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

