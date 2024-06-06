Walk-Off Walk Gives Tacoma Second Straight Win

June 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (32-27) beat the Reno Aces (28-31) by a score of 7-6 in extra innings, Wednesday at Cheney Stadium.

For the second consecutive game, Reno got on the board in the first, using an RBI single from Geraldo Perdomo to take a 1-0 lead. Despite allowing three hits and walking five, that was the lone run Jhonathan Diaz allowed.

Tacoma took their first lead of the game in the third inning, getting back-to-back two-out singles from Tyler Locklear and Jason Vosler. It stayed 2-1 until the eighth, when the Aces took the lead.

They got back-to-back RBI doubles from Kyle Garlick and Deyvison De Los Santos followed by an RBI single from Tristin English to go up 4-2. The lead didn't last long, as Luis Urias gave Tacoma a three-run eighth of their own with one swing of the bat.

Urias put the Rainiers back in front 5-4 with a three-run home run, but Reno scored in the ninth on a two-out balk to tie the game. It stayed tied into extras, as the Aces scored in the top of the 10th to go up 6-5.

After a hit batter and strikeout started the inning, the Rainiers drew three consecutive walks to win by a score of 7-6.

POSTGAME NOTES: Trevor Kelley spun 2.0 innings for the second time this season, allowing just one baserunner on a walk. The righty lowered his ERA to 3.38 with the scoreless outing. The Rainiers moved to 2-2 in extra innings with their second walk-off win of the season tonight. Tacoma is now a perfect 5-0 in Wednesday home games this season, going 8-2 overall on Wednesday's.

Tacoma and Reno will play game three of their series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2024

