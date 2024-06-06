Express and Baseball Club Split Thursday Night's Twin Bill

June 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (31-28) and the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (34-26) each took one win home on Thursday as the teams faced off in a straight doubleheader at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City claimed a 6-1 win in game one before Round Rock earned an 11-10 victory in game two.

Along the Train Tracks - Game 1:

Round Rock starter RHP Jack Leiter (1-3, 4.63) took home the loss, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Oklahoma City reliever LHP Nick Ramirez (2-0, 1.69) earned the win after one shutout inning of relief where he allowed one hit with one strikeout.

A bases loaded walk by 2B Jax Biggers scored 1B Davis Wendzel gave the Express an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the frame, the Baseball Club put up four runs to jump out to a 4-1 advantage. CF James Outman opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly, plating RF Drew Avans. 1B Ryan Ward added three more runs to the tally with his three-run homer.

Oklahoma City added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a double by LF Austin Gauthier that scored 3B Kody Hoese and Ward to make it 6-1, which would hold as final in the frontend of the twin bill.

Along the Train Tracks - Game 2:

Round Rock reliever LHP Blake Taylor (2-1, 5.17) got the win in game two with 2.0 hitless frames that included one walk and three strikeouts. Oklahoma City reliever RHP J.P. Feyereisen (1-3, 7.98) was tagged with a blown-save loss after allowing five runs, four of which were earned, on five hits during 1.0 inning of work. E-Train LHP Chasen Shreve earned his first save of the season with a shutout ninth inning that included two strikeouts.

The Express struck first, plating six runs in the top of the first inning. CF Dustin Harris hit a solo home run for the first score before C Sam Huff knocked a bases-clearing double and SS Jonathan Ornelas tallied a two-RBI single to make it 6-0.

Baseball Club SS Trey Sweeney blasted a grand slam in the bottom half of the inning to trim the lead to 6-4.

Four more runs for Oklahoma City in the second inning put the home team in front, 8-6. 2B Andre Lipcius sent RF Chris Owings home with a single then a double from DH James Outman scored C Chris Okey to tie the game at six apiece. A two-RBI single from 3B Kody Hoese scored Lipcius and Outman as they took over the lead.

Round Rock put together another big inning as they scored five in the top of the sixth. RF Sandro Fabian launched a solo home run before a single from 3B Jantzen Witte scored 1B Blaine Crim and tied the game at 8-8. A triple off the bat of 2B Jax Biggers send LF Trevor Hauver and Witte home as the Express reached double digits. Biggers scored on a passed ball to give the good guys an 11-8 advantage.

Oklahoma City made it a one-run ballgame with a two-run home run from CF Drew Avans in the bottom of the sixth inning. Both teams went three up, three down in the seventh as an 11-10 score held final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Following Thursday's doubleheader, the E-Train holds a 38-18 record in doubleheaders, including 24-4 mark in game ones, since the start of the 2015 season. Today was the team's third twin bill of the season and the second against Oklahoma City. At Dell Diamond on April 10, the Express claimed both wins over the Baseball Club.

In game two, three Express batters recorded multi-hit outings. RF Sandro Fabian went 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI and two runs scored while 1B Blaine Crim hit 2-for-4 with two runs scored and 2B Jax Biggers finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and one run scored.

Along with two RBI from Biggers, Round Rock SS Jonathan Ornelas recorded two RBI and C Sam Huff led the way with three.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City meet for game four of the six-game set on Friday night. Express RHP Owen White (1-2, 4.69) is set to take the mound up against Baseball Club RHP Bobby Miller (--, --). First pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter !

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.