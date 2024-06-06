Sacramento Scores Late for Second-Straight Comeback Win, 3-2

June 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sacramento, CA - The River Cats plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a second-straight night to claim a 3-2 victory over the Isotopes Wednesday night at Sutter Health Park.

Topes Scope: -In his sixth rehab game with the Isotopes, Nolan Jones went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and double. Over six games, Jones is 4-for-19 with three RBI, three walks, eight punchouts and one home run.

-Albuquerque falls to 17-42 on the year-tying the most games under.500 (25) in franchise history (also: Sept. 25, 2022, 60-85, and Sept. 27, 2022, 61-86).

-Willie MacIver threw out two River Cats attempting to steal, the first game since Aug. 6, 2023, vs. Las Vegas the Isotopes have caught two runners attempting to steal. MacIver also nabbed two runners in that contest.

-The Isotopes were held to two runs or fewer for the 16th time this season and seventh time in the last 11 games. During that stretch, Albuquerque has scored 37 runs, second fewest in Triple-A and 14th fewest in all of Minor League Baseball.

-Albuquerque has been held to two runs or fewer for three-straight games for the third time in 2024 (also: May 28-30 vs. Oklahoma City and May 3-5 vs. Round Rock).

-Additionally, Albuquerque has plated two runs or fewer in five of their last eight games at Sutter Health Park. The club has scored six-plus runs in just three of their last 14 contents in Sacramento.

-Albuquerque went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left three on base. Over the last seven contests, the club is 7-for-68 (.102) with runners in scoring position with 61 left on base.

-The Isotopes registered just five hits on the night, tied for the second-fewest in a game this year (three times). Menahile, the staff permitted just six knocks, also tied for the second-fewest on the year (other: May 26 at Salt Lake).

-The 11 combined hits tied for the fewest hits in an Isotopes game in 2024 (also: April 5 at Oklahoma City).

-The Isotopes managed just two extra-base hits, the 15th time in 2024 and third time in the last seven games the club has been limited to two or fewer extra-base hits. On the mound, the Isotopes staff held the River Cats to two XBH, the 12th holding the opposition to two or fewer.

-The first pitch temperature was recorded as 99 degrees, the hottest Isotopes game since Aug. 25, 2023, at Oklahoma City (100 degrees).

-The time of game was 2:15, the fifth Isotopes game played in 2:15 or less (last: May 29 vs. Oklahoma City).

-Tanner Gordon tossed 5.0 frames and allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while fanning a season-high seven. It's the eighth time an Isotopes starter has allowed two runs or fewer over 5.0+ innings. His four hits allowed are tied for the second-fewest yielded by an Isotopes starter in 2024.

-Aaron Schunk recorded a single and has a hit in five of his last six games (8x25) with three doubles and an RBI.

-Drew Romo went 0-for-2 but recorded his third walk of the season and first since May 17 vs. Sugar Land, a 12-game stretch without drawing a free pass. Is hitless in four of his last six games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 7:45 pm from Sutter Health Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Peyton Battenfield while Sacramento is slated to start Carson Seymour.

