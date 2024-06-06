Aces Surrender Late Lead, Lose 7-6 in Extra Innings to Rainiers

June 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma, Wash. - The Reno Aces (28-31) conceded a one-run lead in extra innings to fall to the Tacoma Rainiers (32-27) 7-6 on Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Geraldo Perdomo, who joined the Aces lineup in part of an MLB rehab assignment for a torn right meniscus, got Reno on the board in the first inning with an RBI single to drive in Albert Almora Jr.

The Aces gained a brief lead in the eighth inning behind back-to-back RBI doubles by Kyle Garlick and Deyvison De Los Santos.

Tristin English would dig in behind De Los Santos and find a hole up the middle for an RBI single, extending his hitting streak to eight games. In that span, the Georgia Tech alumni has gone 14-for-33 (.424) with two home runs and eight RBI.

Chris Rodriguez and 2024 Aces newcomers, Kyle Backhus and Luis Frias, combined to fire four consecutive scoreless frames, punching out five Rainiers.

Reno will look to get back into the win column in Thursday's matchup against the Tacoma Rainiers, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Kyle Garlick: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB * Deyvison De Los Santos: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI * Tristin English: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 BB; Extended hitting streak to eight games * Chris Rodriguez: 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Following a week-long trip to the Pacific Northwest, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, beginning on Tuesday, June 11th. The first pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

