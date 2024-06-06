Chihuahuas Unveil Bugs Bunny Specialty Jersey for Looney Tunes™ Night at the Ballpark on Saturday, June 8

June 6, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO - What's up, doc?! The Chihuahuas are thrilled to announce an exciting event for fans of all ages: Looney Tunes™ Night on Saturday, June 8, at Southwest University Park. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Join the Chihuahuas, as we celebrate the iconic characters of Looney Tunes in a fun-filled evening of baseball and entertainment. Fans will have a chance to show off their Looney Tunes™ pride. Whether your favorite character is Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, or any of their other friends, get your tickets now for this fun night at the ballpark.

[A shirt with cartoon character on it Description automatically generated]The players will wear special edition Looney Tunes jerseys on the field, adding a whimsy to America's favorite pastime. These unique jerseys feature Buggs Bunny and graphic pencil images of Looney Tunes characters on the bodice with red sleeves and collar trim. The [A cartoon character holding a baseball bat Description automatically generated] jerseys will be auctioned off, with all proceeds benefiting a local El Paso non-profit organization via the Chihuahuas Foundation, supporting youth education and development initiatives in our community.

The jersey auction is live now, and ends on the final out of Saturday's (June 8) game. Fans can view the jerseys and place their bids by texting the word "BID" (ALL CAPTIAL LETTERS) to 915-600-6677. The jerseys will not be available for retail.

Fans can enhance their experience by adding a limited-edition Bugs Bunny Bobblehead for just $20. This exclusive offer is available as a ticket purchase add-on for Saturday's game. A game ticket is required to purchase the bobblehead and pick-up is during the game. Season Seat Members interested in securing a bobblehead can contact their respective Account Executive.

The evening will culminate in a Fireworks Spectacular choreographed to music, lighting up the Downtown El Paso sky.

The series versus the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's affiliate) continues tonight with Teacher Appreciation Night presented by GECU, and a Howling Dog Tank Top giveaway tomorrow, June 7. The series concludes Sunday with Strike Out Cancer Night presented by The Hospitals of Providence. The entire promotions schedule for the homestand can be found at epchihuahuas.com.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit epchihuahuas.com or call 915-533-BASE (2273).

