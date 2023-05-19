Walk-Off Sacrifice Fly In 9th Wins It For Somerset

Somerset Patriots' T.J. Rumfield on game night

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin' Phils by a score of 4-3 at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday evening in game four of the six-game series.

Patriots relievers RHP Tanner Myatt and LHP Lisandro Santos combined for four shutout innings of relief, allowing only 2 H with 4 K's.

RHP Clayton Beeter (5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 5 K's) earned a no-decision in his seventh start of the season.

1B T.J. Rumfield (0-for-3, RBI, R) delivered the walk-off in the 9th inning, a sacrifice fly to score Trey Sweeney from third base.

Rumfield's 6th inning walk extended his on-base streak to 13 games, tied with Brandon Lockridge for the longest streak of any Patriot this season.The walk-off gave Rumfield his 20th RBI of the season, third on the team behind Jasson Dominguez and Everson Pereira, who are tied with 21.

RF Brandon Lockridge (1-for-3, 2 RBI) tied the ballgame at three with his two-run single in the 6th inning. Lockridge extended his on-base streak to 13 games, over which he's slashing .415/.519/.683 with 8 RBI, 9 SB, and 10 R.

2B Caleb Durbin (2-for-3, 2 R) scored the first run of the ballgame, coming home on a Jasson Dominguez fielder's choice, later scoring on Lockridge's two-run single. Durbin recorded his tenth multi-hit game of the season, and second since being promoted to Somerset on 5/9.

