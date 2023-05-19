Maine Whoopie Pies Night to Feature World Record Attempt for Longest Line of Whoopie Pies

May 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, will once again transform into the Maine Whoopies, presented by Trademark Federal Credit Union, on Friday, June 9th when they host the Akron Rubber Ducks at 6:00 PM.

This year as part of the festivities, the Sea Dogs in partnership with the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, Wicked Whoopies, and Trademark Federal Credit Union, will attempt to create a Guinness World Record for the longest line of whoopie pies. Throughout the day, a dedicated team of workers will work on creating a continuous line of individually wrapped whoopie pies in the front plaza at Hadlock Field. Various kinds of whoopie pies, provided by Wicked Whoopies, will be used in the design of the continuous line which will be in the design of a whoopie pie. The goal is to use 2023 whoopie pies in the design. The Captain and Celeste from WBLM will be on hand to help certify the record. Following the game, the actual whoopie pies used in the world record attempt will be handed out to fans, while supplies last, courtesy of Trademark Federal Credit Union and Wicked Whoopies.

The Maine Whoopie Pies made their debut at Hadlock Field in 2019. This will mark the fourth time the team has taken the field as the Whoopie Pies. The name change is in celebration of the official state treat of Maine: the whoopie pie!

To bring the night to life, the team will wear specialty hats and jerseys, featuring the Maine Whoopie Pies logo: a fierce Whoopie Pie character at-bat. This primary logo adorns the front of the hats and the left sleeves of the jerseys. The alternate logo depicts a whoopie pie in the shape of the state of Maine and is highlighted on the side of the caps and the left sleeves of the jerseys. Sandwiched chocolate brown and white panels on the hats create a whoopie pie effect. The jerseys echo this wearable-whoopie effect with brown front and backs, with white panels sandwiched on the sides. "Whoopie Pies" is spelled loud and proud across the front of each jersey, in creamy white lettering.

Whoopie Pies from Wicked Whoopies will be served at the game. Rising Tide will also be serving their Wicked Whoopie beer, which is a whoopie pie stout, made in collaboration with Wicked Whoopies. It will be available at the portable bar inside the concourse at Hadlock Field. Slugger will also be joined by "Sweetie Pie", the official mascot of the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival.

Maine Whoopie Pies merchandise including on-field hats, adjustable hats, and various t-shirts are now available for sale at the Hadlock Field Souvenir Store or online at whoopiepiesofmaine.com.

Tickets for the game are available and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500. Advance ticket prices range between $11 and $13 for adults and between $8 and $12 for kids (16 and under) and seniors (62 and over).

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival will occur in Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday, June 24th. For more information on the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival visit MaineWhoopiePieFestival.com.

A whoopie pie is two round chocolate cake-like cookies with a sweet, creamy filling or frosting sandwiched between them. Many places claim to be the birthplace of the whoopie pie including Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The whoopie pie has been a favorite of Mainers for nearly a century, with the first whoopie pie in Maine being served by Labadie's Bakery in Lewiston in 1925. The Maine State Legislature named the whoopie pie the official state treat in 2011. The world's largest whoopie pie, weighing over 1,000 pounds, was made in South Portland in 2011 by Wicked Whoopies.

The Sea Dogs will also rebrand to the following identities this season...the Maine Red Snappers on June 24th, the Maine Bean Suppahs on July 8th, and new in 2023 the Maine Clam Bakes on August 25th.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 19, 2023

Maine Whoopie Pies Night to Feature World Record Attempt for Longest Line of Whoopie Pies - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.