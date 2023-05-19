May 19, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS FALL IN EXTRAS In a pitcher's duel on Thursday night, the ballgame was scoreless through the first 5.0 innings. In the bottom of the sixth, Drew Romo hit a solo home run to right field to put the Yard Goats on the board first, breaking up Gambrell's perfect game. With one out in the top of the ninth inning, Niko Kavadas blasted one deep to left field to record his sixth home run of the season. With his solo home run, the Sea Dogs tied the game, 1-1. In the top of the tenth, Corey Rosier represented the runner at second base for Portland and advanced to third on a fly out by Stephen Scott. Rosier came around to score on an RBI single from Christian Koss and Portland took the lead for the first time, 2-1. Hartford tied the ballgame yet again in the bottom of the tenth inning and Portland played into the eleventh inning for the first time of the season. The Sea Dogs reclaimed the 3-2 lead in the top of the eleventh with an RBI single by Nick Yorke to score Phillip Sikes however a sacrifice fly by Zac Veen brought Brett Boswell in to score and the game continued to the twelfth inning tied, 3-3. In the bottom of the twelfth inning, Julio Carreras bunted back to the pitcher, Theo Denlinger, who threw the ball wide of first base and allowed Kyle Datres to score and Hartford walked it off in the bottom of the twelfth.

GAMBRELL SHINES IN DEBUT Grant Gambrell was dominant in his debut for Portland, retiring the first fifteen Yard Goats he faced in order and carried a perfect game through his first 5.0 innings of work for Portland. Gambrell allowed a full count just twice among those fifteen batters and did not issue a walk in his start. Over 6.0 innings, Gambrell allowed one run on two hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk.

WINNING IN EXTRAS IS TOUGH ON THE ROAD The Sea Dogs have now played in six extra innings games this season and are 4-2 when there is free baseball. The Sea Dogs are perfect at home in winning those extra inning games, but are 2-2 on the road falling to both Erie and now Hartford.

KAVADAS MASHES...AGAIN With one out in the top of the ninth inning, Niko Kavadas blasted one deep to left field to record his sixth home run of the season. Kavadas now leads the Sea Dogs in home runs with his six on the season, three of which have come in this series against Hartford.

DROHAN IS MOVING UP Prior to yesterday's game, the Boston Red Sox announced that LHP Shane Drohan has been promoted to the AAA Worcester Red Sox. With the Sea Dogs, Drohan made six starts and went 5-0 with a 1.32 ERA. He tossed 34.0 innings allowing five runs on 19 hits while walking nine and striking out 36. He was named both Eastern League Pitcher of the Week and the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month in April in the Eastern League.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They currently lead the second-place Patriots by 0.5 game while the Hartford Yard Goats are currently in third place, 3.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 19, 2015 - Carlos Asuaje (4 RBI), Luis Martinez (3 RBI) and Mike Miller (3 RBI) combined for 10 RBI in Portland's 14-10 win over Altoona at Hadlock Field. The 'Dogs were down 5-2 after two innings, but scored 9 times during innings 4-6.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp takes the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight after being activated from the Injured List prior to tonight's game. Sharp last pitched on May 7th in Akron and tossed 5.1 innings allowing four runs on seven hits while walking four. He did not record a strikeout.

