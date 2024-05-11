Walk-Off City, North America Is Vancouver, BC

May 11, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - A game-winning single from Oakville, ON native Dasan Brown in the bottom of the ninth completed the second consecutive Canadians walk-off triumph over the Everett AquaSox [Mariners] Friday afternoon in front of the largest crowd at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium so far this season.

With the game tied at two, the bottom of the ninth began with a Glenn Santiago walk. He stole second before Estiven Machado advanced him to third with a ground out to second base. After another walk put runners at the corners, Brown came to the dish and worked the count to 2-1 before golfing a base hit up the middle just under the glove of the shortstop to score Santiago and win it for Vancouver 3-2.

Brown's knock capped another late-innings comeback effort from the C's. After falling behind 2-0 thanks to single runs for the Frogs in the third and the fourth, the Canadians spoiled Everett starter Ryan Hawks' shutout bid in the fifth. Jeff Wehler singled, went to second on a wild pitch then moved to third on a bunt base hit from Santiago. A fielder's choice off the bat of Jommer Hernandez brought in Vancouver's first run of the afternoon to cut the deficit to one.

The C's missed out on a chance to tie the game in the seventh when they had runners at the corners with one out, but they found a way to draw even in the eighth. Ryan McCarty - the author of yesterday's walk-off victory - started the stanza with a single. Jace Bohrofen and Nick Goodwin walked before a pitching change brought closer Troy Taylor (L, 0-1) on with the bases loaded and no outs. He induced a double play that evened the tally then struck out the next batter with the go-ahead run at third to keep the game tied 2-2.

A herculean effort by the bullpen kept the Frogs in check and allowed the offense a chance to manufacture its comeback. Grayson Thurman, Chay Yeager and Anders Tolhurst (W, 3-1) combined on the last five frames and did not allow a hit for 17 consecutive plate appearances before a two-out single in the top of the ninth ended the streak. Tolhurst stranded that single - the would-be go-ahead run - at second to set up Brown and company's heroics in the home half.

Eight of nine starters reached base and six had a hit. Goodwin paced the offense by finishing 2-for-3 with a walk while Santiago reached three times thanks to his bunt base hit and a pair of free passes.

With the win, the Canadians have secured a split with Everett and will go for the series win tomorrow afternoon in a special Mother's Day edition of White Spot Family Fun Sunday. Gates open at noon and the first 500 moms will receive a travel mug while kids are invited to run the bases after the game. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. as Lazaro Estrada makes his Nat Bailey debut opposite #12 Mariners prospect Michael Morales. The game will air live on the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet 650 (alt feed) and Bally Live. Tickets and more information are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.