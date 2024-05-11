Late Struggles Doom Ems Again

EUGENE, OR - Two of - what looks to be - the best teams in High-A convened at PK Park on Friday night. The Emeralds coming off a complete team victory and the new-look Dust Devils surging after a horrific 3-9 start to the season.

Tri-City looked the part while the Emeralds looked like pretenders, faltering at the finish and sending a crowd of 2,335 home disappointed with the 9-4 loss.

For the Ems, it was more late sadness.

Despite mounting a three-run third - tallied entirely on Justin Wishikowski's three-run blast - and adding on once more to even lead in the fifth. The Emeralds were held scoreless over the last four innings, dooming the team on a night where the bullpen was lackluster at best.

Willian Suarez, Brady Choban and Camden Minacci did their part for Tri-City, combining to throw five scoreless innings of relief. But ultimately, it was Eugene's poor offensive showing that was the unmistakable diagnosis for the loss.

After the Dust Devils' lethal three-run top of the seventh, Eugene needed something - anything- to keep it within striking distance despite the bullpens off-night. The result - back-to-back-to-back 1,2,3 innings. The Emeralds had just five hits on the night.

Eugene fanned seven times in the loss.

There were other little ways the Emeralds lost Wednesday.

A missed pickoff at second - something the Emeralds have notably been working on recently in pre-game practice - was botched by Nick Sinacola and shortstop Diego Velasquez. Four pitches later, Jorge Ruiz singled to center bringing home the first of three Tri-City runs in the seventh.

Quinn McDaniel was thrown out at second - the fourth time he's been cut down on the year - to end one of the Ems lone rallies.

The Emeralds loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth but only scratched a lone run across in the inning.

Andrew Kachel added the Ems lone hit of the last three frames - and was thrown out trying to stretch his knock into a double.

Eugene also went just 2-10 with runners in scoring position - continuing another troubling trend of late.

Despite dropping three of four to open the series, Eugene can split the series with two wins in as many games.

Indeed, there were some silver linings from the loss.

For Wishikowski - who was dropped to ninth in the lineup after being hitless in his past two games - his blast was a long time in the making.

For Sinacola, the four scoreless innings of work served as a much-needed bounceback after his nightmarish start.

And for Zach Morgan - who walked twice and scored a run - an improved eye will hopefully be a step in the right direction.

But for the Ems (19-11) the loss will leave them with a bitter taste in their mouth. Game five is set for tomorrow, Jack Choate will toe the rubber for Eugene taking on Joel Hurtado.

Short hops

The Ems are 2-0 in Exploding Whales' games this year, game three of the theme is tomorrow.

There will be an actual live cheetah on the field pre-game tomorrow.

Don't forget a Mother's day present for Sunday.

