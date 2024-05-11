A Guide to PK Park in May: Construction, the Clear Bag Policy, & Being Cashless

May 11, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Attention fans! We're excited to welcome you back to PK Park for an unforgettable season of baseball!

May brings some challenges for fans on their route to the park, but we're here to smooth things out for you.

CASHLESS STADIUM & CLEAR BAG POLICY

Please note that PK Park is now a cashless venue , offering you a more convenient and streamlined experience. Be sure to bring your credit or debit cards for all purchases within the stadium.

Additionally, for the safety and security of all attendees, PK Park has implemented a clear bag policy for years now. Please remember to pack your essentials in a clear bag to expedite entry and ensure a smooth process.

Attention fans! If you're heading to PK Park for games through May 31st, please note that traffic access will be directed through Leo Harris East for both entry and exit. Due to ongoing Phase 1 2.MO Construction, Leo Harris West will be unavailable during this time. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work to ensure a smooth experience for all attendees.

