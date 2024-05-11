Feliz Cumpleaños, Jadiel: Sanchez Homers Twice in Dust Devils' Win

RF Jadiel Sanchez of the Tri-City Dust Devils (12-18) celebrated his 23rd birthday in one of the best ways a ballplayer can, hitting two two-run home runs and driving in five in a 9-4 win over the Eugene Emeralds (19-11) Friday night at PK Park.

Sanchez wasted little time in the top of the 1st inning, taking a 2-2 pitch from Eugene starter Nick Sinacola over the right field fence and into netting protecting the Emeralds bullpen from round flying objects. The blast scored 3B Ben Gobbel, who singled ahead of Sanchez's second homer of the season, for a 2-0 Tri-City lead. The Dust Devils added a third run in the frame on back-to-back doubles from SS Shane Matheny and DH Cam Williams, whose two-bagger scored Matheny for a 3-0 advantage.

The lead held to the bottom of the 3rd when Eugene 3B Justin Wishkoski sent a three-run home run over the left-center field wall to tie the game at 3-3. The Ems later took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the 5th on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

Tri-City would tie the game back up in the top of the 6th, taking advantage of two walks and a throwing error to bring the game square at 4-4. They then took the lead back for good an inning later, beginning with back-to-back-to-back singles from C Ronaldo Flores, 2B Caleb Ketchup and LF Jorge Ruiz. Ruiz's flare to center off a pitch from Emeralds reliever Nick Morreale (1-2) parachuted safely down to the turf, scoring Flores for a 5-4 lead in the top of the 7th.

A bunt single from Ben Gobbel then loaded the bases for Sanchez, who hit a fly ball down the right field line far enough to score Ketchup on a sac fly to make it 6-4. The Dust Devils lead extended to three later in the inning on a fielder's choice off the bat of 1B Matt Coutney that scored Ruiz to push the visitors' edge to three at 7-4.

The bullpen duo of Willian Suarez (1-1) and Brady Choban kept Tri-City in the game and then preserved the lead, with each reliever throwing two scoreless innings to help the cause.

Sanchez then got one more gift on his birthday, an extra opportunity to come to the plate given him when Ben Gobbel finished a three-hit night with a two-out double in the top of the 9th. The switch-hitting outfielder from Arroyo, Puerto Rico showed his thanks by socking a ball over the right-center field wall and off the footing of a light standard behind it, a second two-run bomb that capped his five RBI night.

The two home runs and five RBI matched single-game career highs in both categories for Sanchez, set during his 2023 season with Single-A Inland Empire. Also, the two-homer game is the first by a Dust Devils player since Gustavo Campero went deep twice at Gesa Stadium against Hillsboro on July 3, 2023.

Assured of at least a split, Tri-City now goes for its first series win of 2024 in game five of their six-game set with Eugene at 6:05 p.m. Saturday night at PK Park. Right-hander Joel Hurtado (1-3, 6.23 ERA) has been scheduled to start for the Dust Devils, countered by left-hander Jack Choate (1-0, 2.08 ERA) of the Emeralds.

Broadcast coverage of the game begins with the pregame show at 5:45 p.m, both here and on the MiLB app.

Tri-City returns home to Gesa Stadium for a six-game series with the Hillsboro Hops beginning next Tuesday, May 14. Tickets for the Hillsboro series are on sale now, with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit the team's official ticketing site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

