Wade Miley Set for Rehab Start in Shuckers Series Finale

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that LHP Wade Miley will commence a rehab assignment with the Biloxi Shuckers. Miley is set to start the series finale against the Mississippi Braves on Sunday, June 11 at Trustmark Park. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.

Miley was placed on the 15-Day Injured list with the Brewers on May 17, 2023 after eight starts with the big-league club. Miley previously made eight appearances with Biloxi in 2018, going 1-2 with a 3.55 ERA. The left-handed arm was born in Hammond, Louisiana and attended Southeastern Louisiana University before being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The active roster stands at 28 players.

