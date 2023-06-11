Smokies Win Game Six to Split Series in Rocket City

June 11, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







MADISON, AL- The Smokies salvaged the six game series with a win on Sunday by a final of 7-3. The Smokies scored four runs in the final two innings to pull away with a series finale victory.

The Smokies scored two runs in the fourth inning when Haydn Mcgeary singled into right field, scoring Luis Vazquez to take a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Nelson Maldonado hit a deep sacrifice fly to center field to take a 2-0 lead. Tennessee added another run in the fifth inning on a Vazquez single to take a three run advantage.

Rocket City tied the ballgame up at three in the bottom of the seventh without recording a hit. Smokies reliever Danis Correa walked in a run, followed by a balk to score another run and then an RBI groundout by Livan Soto to tie the game at three apiece. The next inning, Smokies first baseman Haydn Mcgeary blasted a two run home run to take back the lead at 5-3. In the ninth inning, Smokies newcomer Scott McKeon hit his first Double-A triple tacking on two more insurance runs to extend the lead to 7-3. The Smokies would hang on to win the series finale and split the six game series in Rocket CIty.

Tennessee is back in action on Tuesday as they travel to take on the Birmingham Barons. First pitch on Tuesday night is slated for 8:05 ET. You can listen live to the Smokies Radio Network at this link: https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

