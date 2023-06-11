Lookouts Smack 6 HRs in a 12-1 Win
June 11, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Chattanooga Lookouts unleashed a barrage of home runs in their 12-1 victory over the Birmingham Barons. The team's six homers were their most in a game since July 19, 2017, against the Montgomery Biscuits. The home runs traveled a combined 2,536 feet.
In the second inning, Chattanooga got on the board first on a Francisco Urbaez RBI single. The team began their home run barrage when Rece Hinds smashed a 447-foot dinger. In the fifth Alex McGarry and James Free went back-to-back to make it 7-0. An inning later Ivan Johnson hit a homer and McGarry sent his second of the day over the wall. The team's sixth and final homer came off the bat of Blake Dunn in the seventh.
With a large cushion from the offense, the Lookouts pitching staff shined. Lyon Richardson got his second start of the series today and only allowed one hit in four innings with seven strikeouts. Kyle Glogoski received the win with a scoreless inning in the fifth.
Tomorrow, the first-place Lookouts will have an off day before welcoming the third-place Rocket City Trash Pandas to AT&T Field.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from June 11, 2023
- Biscuits Rally Late, Send Blue Wahoos to 9-7 Loss - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Smokies Win Game Six to Split Series in Rocket City - Tennessee Smokies
- Late Runs Sink Trash Pandas in 7-3 Loss - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Mike Guerrero Notches 1,400th Career Win, Shuckers Win Finale over M-Braves - Biloxi Shuckers
- M-Braves Drop Series Finale to Biloxi, 5-4 - Mississippi Braves
- Lookouts Smack 6 HRs in a 12-1 Win - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Sean Kazmar Jr.'s Unique Journey Lands in Rocket City - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Wade Miley Set for Rehab Start in Shuckers Series Finale - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.