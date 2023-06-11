Lookouts Smack 6 HRs in a 12-1 Win

June 11, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts unleashed a barrage of home runs in their 12-1 victory over the Birmingham Barons. The team's six homers were their most in a game since July 19, 2017, against the Montgomery Biscuits. The home runs traveled a combined 2,536 feet.

In the second inning, Chattanooga got on the board first on a Francisco Urbaez RBI single. The team began their home run barrage when Rece Hinds smashed a 447-foot dinger. In the fifth Alex McGarry and James Free went back-to-back to make it 7-0. An inning later Ivan Johnson hit a homer and McGarry sent his second of the day over the wall. The team's sixth and final homer came off the bat of Blake Dunn in the seventh.

With a large cushion from the offense, the Lookouts pitching staff shined. Lyon Richardson got his second start of the series today and only allowed one hit in four innings with seven strikeouts. Kyle Glogoski received the win with a scoreless inning in the fifth.

Tomorrow, the first-place Lookouts will have an off day before welcoming the third-place Rocket City Trash Pandas to AT&T Field.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.