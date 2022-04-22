Vukovich Leads Hops to Late Rally in Win over Spokane

April 22, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Spokane, WA - After being shut out for the third time this season on Wednesday, Hillsboro came out of the gates hot scoring runs in both the first and second innings. Hops starter Jamison Hill had a no-hitter going into the fifth inning with two outs, but got into trouble giving up four runs with two outs in the inning. AJ Vukovich tied the franchise record for stolen bases in a game with four, that had been done just twice before, last season by Nick Dalesandro and Leodany Perez. Vukovich was three-for-five, with two runs scored and four stolen bases. Ryan Bliss had the biggest hit of the game, a go-ahead single in the ninth, giving the Hops a 6-5 victory.

Hillsboro got on the board first, after a leadoff single by Jorge Barrosa and a sac fly by Bliss. They got another run in the second off Spokane starter Tony Locey, after a Caleb Roberts walk and an Elian Miranda double down the right field line. Hillsboro took a 2-0 lead to the third.

Hops' starter Jamison Hill coasted through the first four innings, retiring every batter he faced. He had a perfect game going until Grant Lavigne walked to start the inning. Hill got the next two batters out, but Colin Simpson hit a 2-out RBI double for the first Spokane hit of the game.

Hill continued his struggles in the fifth, letting the next four Spokane hitters aboard base. The Indians took a 4-2 lead to the sixth, where they got another run on an RBI double by Julio Carreras.

Hillsboro started the rally in the seventh, after Roberts hit his fifth double of the season. He came around to score later in the inning, as Miranda drove him in with a double for the second time in the game. Miranda later cut the deficit to one, scoring on a wild pitch.

Vukovich led off the eighth with a single and stole second, for his third stolen base of the night. He was singled home by Neyfy Castillo, on a shallow line drive that dropped in front of Restituyo in center tying the game at 5.

Vukovich once again singled and stole second with two outs in the ninth. Vukovich's fourth stolen base of the night, tied him for the franchise record in a single game. Bliss then came to the plate and singled through the left side, which scored Vukovich giving the Hops a 6-5 lead.

Jake Rice closed the door on Spokane with a scoreless eighth and ninth, retiring the league leader in hits, Drew Romo, for the final out of the game.

Hillsboro (6-6) and Spokane (5-7) will continue the series Friday at Avista Stadium, with the pre-game show on air at 6:20 and first pitch at 6:35. Seth Hoiland will have the call on Rip City Radio 620.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.