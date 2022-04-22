Homestand vs. Hops Continues with Storybook Princess Night & Fireworks

Spokane Indians outfielder Zac Veen

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tony Locey delivered a quality start but the Hops rallied late against Spokane's bullpen as the Indians fell, 6-5, in front of and 1,523 fans at Avista Stadium for 1st Responders Appreciation Night presented by Longhorn BBQ and The Big 99.9 Coyote Country.

TOP PERFORMERS:

- Locey battled soggy conditions and finished with a workmanlike line of: 6 IP, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

- Zac Veen has an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to three games.

- Colin Simpson had a double and RBI for the second consecutive night.

AROUND THE NORTHWEST LEAGUE:

- Eugene and Vancouver were rained out for a second consecutive day

-Tri-City defeated Everett, 6-3, in 10 innings

Tuesday's and Wednesday's Games:

- Wednesday, April 20: Mike Ruff was sensational over six scoreless frames and Ben Sems connected on his first professional home run as the Indians shut out the Hops, 2-0, in front of 1,697 fans at Avista Stadium for RIBBY the Mascot's Birthday & Redband Rally Night presented by the City of Spokane.

- Tuesday, April 19: Colorado Rockies top prospect Zac Veen hit his first home run with Spokane - a no-doubt shot to dead centerfield - as the Indians rallied past the Hillsboro Hops for a 7-5 win in front of 1,422 fans and 60 dogs at Avista Stadium for Bark in the Park Night.

REST OF HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

The Indians continue their six game set with the Hillsboro Hops tomorrow night with Storybook Princess and Fireworks Night presented by KXLY 4 News Now and KEY 101. Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full princesses from your favorite fairytales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show. First pitch is at 6:35 PM and gates open at 5:30 PM.

Saturday, April 23 is Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market and KEY 101. Hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long. Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases! First pitch is at 5:09 PM and gates open at 4:09 PM.

Sunday, April 24 is our Pajama Party Day Game. You won't want to hit snooze on this game! Come dressed in your favorite onesie, nightgown, or matching PJ set for a comfy night at the park. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field! First pitch is at 1:05 PM and gates open at 12:05 PM.

