Dust Devils Take Third Straight in Everett

The Tri-City Dust Devils (7-4) picked up their third straight comeback win Thursday afternoon, defeating the Everett AquaSox 6-3 in 10 innings at Funko Field.

Tri-City trailed 2-1 and 3-2 in the game, until the top of the 8th inning when Jose Guzman scored on an Everett error with two out.

Tied at 3-3 in the 10th, Jordyn Adams again delivered the game-winning hit, an RBI triple to right scoring Guzman, who started the inning at second base.

Adams went 3-4 in the game, with a walk, finishing a home run shy of the cycle.

He had help, though, with Osmy Gregorio, Gabe Matthews and Mike Peabody getting two hits. Both of Matthews' hits were doubles, driving in two, and Peabody's hits included a solo home run in the 5th inning, his first of the season.

Emilker Guzman (1-0) got the win in relief for the Dust Devils, who won despite issuing 14 free passes to AquaSox hitters (13 walks and 1 hit-by-pitch).

Nick Jones (1) pitched a scoreless 10th for his first save.

Tri-City and Everett will play another matinee for game four of the six-game series, a 1:05p start. Landon Marceaux gets the start for the Dust Devils, with Bryce Miller scheduled to go for Everett.

Tri-City returns home following the series, ending April with six games at home against the Eugene Emeralds Tuesday, April 26th. Single game tickets are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

