Bryce Miller Flirts with No-Hitter in Walkoff Win

April 22, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Bryce Miller (pictured above, photo by David Herold) came into Friday's game fresh off of a 5.2 IP start against the Hillsboro Hops, where he allowed two earned runs while striking out six along the way. Today, he upped that outing by going a strong six shutout innings allowing just one hit while striking out five. Miller had a no-hitter up until the fifth inning when Dust Devils left fielder Francisco Del Valle singled up the middle.

Designated Hitter Charlie Welch got the Frogs started in the third inning with a solo home run to right field, his first of the season. Left fielder Alberto Rodriguez would score the second Everett run a few pitches later on a wild pitch during Noelvi Marte's at-bat. Rodriguez reached on a triple to center field.

Tri-City would, unfortunately, tie it up and snag the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh as Straton Podaras hit a two-run shot to tie the game and Kyle Kasser drove in the go-ahead run on a ground ball to right-field.

Reliever Leon Hunter would keep Everett in the ballgame as he pitched two innings of no-hit ball striking out two and walking none.

Down by one in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Frogs had three consecutive hitters reach as James Parker, Victor Labrada, and Welch all walked to load the bases for Dariel Gomez. Gomez fouled off the first pitch then crushed the next pitch into right field to walk the game off, 4-3 being the final score. Everett snaps a six-game losing streak and moves to 4-8 on the season.

Hunter earned his second win of the season and dropped his season ERA to 1.35. Welch and Gomez both had multiple hits in the game.

