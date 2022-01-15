Vorva Posts Shutout for St. Jude

January 15, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - In a game where the Havoc would raise money for St. Jude, the game didn't matter as much as the auction after the game.

Puck dropped and a feeling out process began between the Thunderbolts and Havoc. This would lead to two periods seeing no goals.

Sy Nutkevitch would break the tie with the eventual GWG. Hunter Vorva would shut out the Thunderbolts with 37 saves.

The Havoc will be back on Friday, January 21st for Channel Cats Night.

