Slade Wins It for Macon in Overtime Thriller

January 15, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







Macon, GA - After a tough overtime loss on Friday night, Macon would get even in a big way against Knoxville. This time they would get the victory in the extra session winning 4-3.

It started much like the night before as Knoxville took the first lead of the game 1-0 on a J.B. Baker (14) goal, which would be the only scoring of the period for either squad.

Halfway through the second the Ice Bears struck again with a Razmuz Waxin-Engback (11) goal to go up 2-0.

Much like Friday night though the Mayhem would stage a comeback and an amazing one at that. Just when it looked like Macon would be trailing 2-0 going into the final period, they would score twice with 1:14 left in the period. First it was Zak Lambrecht (7) who notched his fourth goal in the last three game and then with just three seconds left in the second Caleb Cameron (5) light the lamp to tie it at 2-2.

Much like the previous game Macon would trail in the third as Razmuz Waxin-Engback (12) picked up his second goal of the game and Knoxville lead 3-2.

Nigel Slade would take matter into his own hands getting the game tying goal just past the midway point of the third period and tying the game again at 3-3. It stayed that way and the game headed to overtime for the second night in a row.

This time the Mayhem completed the comeback as Slade (4) cashed in again with his second goal of the game getting the thrilling overtime goal for the game winner.

The Mayhem head out on the road for three games starting in Birmingham on January 21 at 7:30PM CST. Macon then returns home for a game against the same Birmingham Bulls on Saturday, January 29th for Outdoor Indoors Night with a puck drop at 6:35PM CST. For tickets log onto www.maconmayhem.com or call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.