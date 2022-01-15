St. Jude Night Tonight at the VBC

Join the Huntsville Havoc TONIGHT for St. Jude Night, presented by Window World, against the Evansville Thunderbolts. The Pack will be wearing specialty jerseys featuring a logo drawn by a local St. Jude Children's Research Hospital patient! These jerseys will be auctioned after the game with all proceeds benefitting St. Jude!

Tickets are moving fast for this popular charity night, so secure your tickets NOW! Single game tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster. This game will be near capacity, so don't wait!

Learn more about 7-year-old Olivia, who designed the logo on the front of this year's jerseys: 2022 St. Jude Night Feature

St. Jude volunteers will be on hand to collect physical and monetary donations, and will be giving away t-shirts for all donations of $10 or more! Here is this year's donation wish-list for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital night presented by Window World:

Individual wrapped snacks

Restaurant gift cards

Gas gift cards

Keurig K-Cups

Craft supplies (craft kits, crayons, acrylic paints, canvases, paint brushes)

Toys for infants (ages 6 months - 2 years)

Toys for teens (ages 13 years - 18 years)

Single Game Tickets

The Pack are back at full capacity! Enjoy Havoc hockey at the VBC this season with 6,000 of your closest friends! Single game tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

Family 4 Pack

The best deal is town is back! Get 4 silver level tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for $60 for select games this season! The next game this package is available for is January 21st! Purchase your Family 4 Pack for 1/21 and all future available games at https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/familypack

Group Outings

Whether you're looking for a group outing with friends, family, or coworkers we have a package tailored perfectly for your needs! Groups of 10+ receive discounted tickets, block seating, and benefits depending on your group size! For more information, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/groups!

Birthday Packages

Come party with Chaos, Rukus, and the Havoc! Our birthday packages are the perfect way to celebrate someone in your life's big day! For more information on this season's birthday packages, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/birthday-packages! HuntsvilleHavoc.com Huntsville Havoc | 700 Monroe Street, Huntsville, AL 35801

