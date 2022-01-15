Cameron's 100th Regular Season Career Point Helps Mayhem Pull out a Point

January 15, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, GA - Coming into Friday Night, no one would have given Macon a chance against the second-best team in the SPHL as they faced the Knoxville Ice Bears who sport a 20-3-0-2 record. The Mayhem battled back three times from a 1-0, 3-1, and 5-4 deficit, before losing in overtime 6-5.

Knoxville struck quickly getting a goal from Sam Turner (5) at the 2:28 mark to lead 1-0. With just 2:37 left in the first period the Mayhem tied it 1-1 with a goal from Caleb Cameron (3). The goal was also the 100th regular season point of his career.

However, in the last two minutes of the first period, the Ice Bears would strike twice with goals from J.B. Baker (13) and Dean Moore (1) to lead 3-1 after one.

It was Macon who came out flying in the second. Exactly one minute into the second period last night's hero Zak Lambrecht (6), made it a one-goal game at 3-2. Brian Kerrigan had his first professional goal to tie the game at 3-3.

Razmuz Waxin-Engback's (10) goal with under three minutes left in the second gave Knoxville back the lead at 4-3.

In the third Macon struck quickly with two goals in 21 seconds by Scott Coash (8) and Caleb Cameron (4) to give the Mayhem their first lead of the game at 5-4.

A power play goal for Knoxville about halfway through the third by Dean Balsamo (12) tied the game again at 5-5.

It was in overtime, one minute and one second into extra time, when Kasey Kulczycki (3) lit the lamp as the Ice Bears pulled out the 6-5 win.

These two teams go at it again on Saturday Night. The start time is an hour earlier with a puck drop at 6:35. It is Country Moo-Sic Night, for tickets log onto www.maconmayhem.com or call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.