Volcanoes Shutout Hops in Finale

July 26, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release





It was a battle between the Volcanoes' Travis Perry and the Hops Luis Frias, both top talents in the Northwest League. Frias was his usual self, scattering five hits over five innings and striking out four hitters. Perry, however, went shot for shot with Frias, throwing six innings of scoreless ball punching out five and allowing five damage-less hits.

The ultimate winning run scored in the fourth inning, when Brandon Martorano singled to left field driving in Logan Wyatt. Hillsboro went silently in the bototm of the frame, as Perry earned his much needed scoreless inning to keep the momentum on Salem's side. Armani Smith singled to right field driving in Wyatt again who just narrowly scored on a tight play at the plate. Hops right fielder for the night Jesus Marriaga gave the play a chance by delivering a strike to home, but it was unfortunately just a touch late.

Salem Keizer's bullpen combined for three innings of shutout baseball allowing one hit. Their entire pitching staff has earned batting practice tomorrow for throwing a multi-effort shutout. Hillsboro's staff was on again tonight, only allowing two runs through the entire game. Sometimes baseball is baseball, and pitching staffs outduel the other. Salem Keizer was impressive tonight, and earned a very tough road win.

Hillsboro will jump on the bus to Boise for a quick three game set with the Boise Hawks before returning home to take on the Everett Aquasox for four games beginning on July 29th.

Catch all the action tomorrow night at on Rip City Radio 620 AM at 6:05 pm, with the pre-game show beginning at 5:35 pm.

