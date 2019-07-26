Canadians Salvage Series Finale against AquaSox

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Ronny Brito hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Everett AquaSox 5-4 on Thursday before a sellout crowd of 6,413 at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Down to their last strike with two outs and nobody on, the Canadians tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth when Brett Wright hit a solo home run.

Reliever Parker Caracci (2-1) went two scoreless innings, striking out two and walking three to pick up the win. Kipp Rollings (1-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits. He also struck out three and walked one.

The AquaSox took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on back to back RBI doubles by Cash Gladfelter and Cade Marlowe. Marlowe batted 3-for-5. He doubled twice and singled for the AquaSox.

AquaSox starting pitcher Damon Casetta-Stubbs picked up a no-decision. He went five innings and allowed two runs on two hits. He walked four and struck out four.

It was the first home win for Vancouver in the season series against Everett after five straight losses.

