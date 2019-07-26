Volcanoes Announce Northwest League Post-Season Playoff Schedule and Dates

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes announced today that they will host Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) of the Northwest League Division Championship Series on September 5th and 6th at Volcanoes Stadium. Game 1, of the best of 3 series, will be hosted by the yet to be determined second half Champion on September 4. Should the Volcanoes win the Division Championship Series they will advance to the Northwest League Championship Series and will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the best of 5 series at Volcanoes Stadium, on September 7th and 8th.

The sale of Playoff Ticket Strip Packages will be announced soon. For additional information call the Volcanoes at 503.390.2225.

