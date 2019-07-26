Hawks Downed 11-1 in Explosive Night for Eugene

July 26, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds (Short Season A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) lambasted 11 runs off of 12 hits against the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) in game three of the three-game series.

The bottom of the first inning featured six runs coming across for the Emeralds off of five hits and an error from Boise. They would hold the lead for the rest of the ballgame.

Defensivley, Zach Hall dazzled left field with a tremendous diving catch that secured an out but allowed the runner, Edmond Americaan, to tag from third to home to make it 7-0 Emeralds.

Four runs then came across for Eugene in the bottom of the fifth inning. One on them off a wild pitch, one on a sacrifice fly to left field, and then two RBI-singles bounced the Emeralds ahead 11-0 after the fifth.

Michael Toglia notched his sixth home run on the season off an inside-the-park home run, the second of the year from the Hawks and both coming in this series. Toglia's high fly was lifted out towards center field when Fernando Kelli raced back and leapt in an attempt to catch it but it bounced off the top of the wall and spluttered into no-man's land, giving Toglia the clear to go home. That made it 11-1 in the top of the seventh. Bladimir Restituyo had an inside-the-park home run in the first game of the series.

Pitching wise for the Hawks, Stephen Jones pitched really well going two and two-thirds, three hits, one unearned run and no walks. Jones struck out the Eugene side in the bottom of the seventh inning and finished with four total stirkeouts on the night.

The Hawks will take on the Hillsboro Hops at Memorial Stadium in a three-game series starting Friday night. Time is set for 7:15 p.m. MDT.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.