Visalia Rawhide Edge Out Modesto Nuts 13-11 in a High-Scoring Matchup

August 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







Visalia Rawhide Edge Out Modesto Nuts 13-11 in a High-Scoring Matchup

In a dramatic and high-scoring encounter, the Visalia Rawhide managed to outlast the Modesto Nuts with a narrow 13-11 victory taking the series opener at John Thurman Field.

The game was a rollercoaster from start to finish, with both teams trading blows in a battle of offensive firepower. The Nuts jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, scoring 6 2nd-inning runs, capped off by RF Carlos Jimenez's 3 RBI triple.

However, the lead was short lived as the Rawhide answered back in the top of the third inning with 7 runs of their own.

Modesto fought back valiantly with a series of strong performances, notably from Jimenez, 3B Brandon Eike (1-4, 2-run HR), and 1B Milkar Perez (2-5, solo-HR, 2 RBI), who kept the game close until the final outs. Eike's blast in the 5th inning put Modesto up ahead and was his first professional hit.

However, despite a solid offensive showing, the Nuts' pitching could not contain the Rawhide's relentless attack. Visalia scored 3 runs in the 6th to retake the lead and added a couple of insurance runs in the 9th to keep the Nuts at bay.

The loss drops Modesto's record to 17-20; 58-43 and Visalia improves 21-16; 50-52 with game two of the 6-game series scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:05 pm.

Game Highlights:

Winning Pitcher: Dominguez (2-1, 4.86 ERA)**Losing Pitcher: Ovando (3-4, 5.21 ERA)**Save: Liebano (4, 5.93 ERA)

Visalia Rawhide's Standouts:

Crisantes (2B): Had a standout performance with a doubles and two RBIs.

McLaughlin (1B): Contributed with a double and two RBIs.

Ortiz, A (RF): 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Modesto Nuts' Standouts:

Jimenez (CF): Provided a major boost with a triple and three RBIs, batting .306.

Eike (3B): Hit a 2-run home run.

Perez (1B): Added a solo-home run and two RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.