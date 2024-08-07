Meza with Huge Night, as Quakes Roll On

August 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Jose Meza slugged a pair of home runs and the Quakes opened their six-game series with the Fresno Grizzlies with a come-from-behind 9-3 win on Tuesday night at LoanMart Field.

Meza had three hits and three RBIs, while Alex Makarewich and the Rancho bullpen stepped up to help the Quakes win their fourth straight overall and improve to 5-2 on the current home stand.

Meza's first long ball was a solo shot off Fresno starter Albert Pacheco, pulling the Quakes to within a run in the fourth, at 3-2. His second homer put Rancho ahead to stay against reliever Fidel Ulloa (0-1), as his fourth of the year made it 4-3.

The Quakes would pour it on with four more runs in the inning, with Cameron Decker and Wilman Diaz each collecting a two-run single to make it 8-3.

Rancho tallied their final run in the seventh, as Decker got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, making it 9-3.

That would be more than enough for the Rancho bullpen, as Makarewich (1-3) enjoyed one of his best outings of the year, tossing two scoreless innings of hitless relief to lock up the win. Felix Cabrera would come on and fire 2.2 innings of scoreless work, before Noah Ruen finished it off by getting the final out.

Rancho starter Sterling Patick was solid in his debut, as he allowed one earned run over 2.2 innings.

Dodgers' rehabbing infielder Miguel Rojas saw four plate appearances as the designated hitter on Tuesday night, finishing 0-for-3 with a walk.

The Quakes (23-14, 53-48) will send Luke Fox (0-0) to the mound on Wednesday, as he'll take on Fresno's Brayan Perez (4-5) at 6:30pm.

Wednesday night is Ontario Reign Hockey Night at LoanMart Field, as we celebrate our hockey neighbors from Ontario! Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.